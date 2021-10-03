Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $2.71 Million Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,835 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 34.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after buying an additional 25,675 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 19.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.7% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

CYBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $95.12 and a 1-year high of $171.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.11.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

