Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,955 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 727.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,748,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.74 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

