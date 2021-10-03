Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Buys New Shares in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,911,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Oak Street Health in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 21,572.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OSH opened at $41.99 on Friday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $66.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $2,889,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $371,117.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,541,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 927,330 shares of company stock valued at $50,841,293 in the last three months. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

