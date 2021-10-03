BlackRock Inc. Sells 157,718 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,762,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 157,718 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Sensient Technologies worth $412,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 171,414 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 25,663 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SXT stock opened at $94.04 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $57.80 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 22,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $87.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,974,808.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 436,820 shares of company stock valued at $39,557,510 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group; Color Group; and Asia Pacific Group segments. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

