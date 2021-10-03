Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $240,667,000 after acquiring an additional 278,772 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,334,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,106,000 after purchasing an additional 244,539 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 533,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,724,000 after purchasing an additional 243,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $134.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.44 and a 200 day moving average of $142.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.87. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.13.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

