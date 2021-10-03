Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $12,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FOX. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in FOX by 79.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 218,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 96,382 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 1.2% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in FOX by 91.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in FOX by 71.3% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.48. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $3,713,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

About FOX

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

