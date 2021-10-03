Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $19.35 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.30.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 49,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $797,671.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Peetz sold 3,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.26, for a total transaction of $70,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,174 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,309. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 760,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,078,000 after acquiring an additional 205,950 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 661,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 92,610 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 125,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 35,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

