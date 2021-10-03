Xponance Inc. Has $779,000 Stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,852 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 235.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Shares of PB opened at $72.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.04 and its 200-day moving average is $72.35. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

