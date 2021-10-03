Xponance Inc. Has $372.88 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376,464 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $372,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 14,603.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Microsoft by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,733,739 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,294,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $366.00 price objective (up previously from $303.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Griffin Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.65 and its 200 day moving average is $269.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $199.62 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

