BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 120.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of BCB Bancorp worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 485,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 65,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 23,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCBP opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $253.34 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.62. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.20.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

BCB Bancorp Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

