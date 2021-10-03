Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $340,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 7,824 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tapestry by 849.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,768,183 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $484,967,000 after buying an additional 10,528,874 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after buying an additional 2,176,620 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Tapestry by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after buying an additional 2,116,897 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Tapestry by 299.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after buying an additional 2,034,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TPR. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.62.

NYSE:TPR opened at $38.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average of $42.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

