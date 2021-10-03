Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.71.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

