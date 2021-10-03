Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in American Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,025,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,764 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 381,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. abrdn plc bought a new position in shares of American Finance Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares during the last quarter. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AFIN shares. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of American Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.56.

AFIN stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $983.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. American Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.31). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. Research analysts anticipate that American Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from American Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 94.44%.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate.

