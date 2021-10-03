USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of USA Truck worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USAK. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of USA Truck by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of USA Truck from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th.

Shares of USAK stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.50. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $21.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $137.95 million, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 2.14.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $170.03 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Truck Profile

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

