Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,656 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 99.2% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 46.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $120.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.