Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,866 Shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Fluor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLR shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Fluor stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.77. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

