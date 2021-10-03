Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 12,375 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 14,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in HollyFrontier by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,881,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 201,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,689,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,578,000 after acquiring an additional 167,557 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its position in HollyFrontier by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 33,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.93.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. HollyFrontier had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded HollyFrontier from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.20 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,890. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

