ATCO (TSE:ACO.Y) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.Y) traded up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$41.00 and last traded at C$41.00. 125 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 720 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a PE ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.09, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ATCO Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

