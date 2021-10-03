Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 1,602 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,235 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Reliant Bancorp worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 2.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 33,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 34.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RBNC opened at $31.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.61. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.10 and a 1 year high of $32.31.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.15 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Reliant Bancorp Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.