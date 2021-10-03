Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 749 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,036,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,864 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 521.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,878,000 after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,698,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $719,399,000 after purchasing an additional 206,414 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 623.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after purchasing an additional 181,100 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 897,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,471,000 after purchasing an additional 161,203 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BR opened at $166.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.23 and a 12 month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.91 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 49,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.61, for a total transaction of $8,363,236.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $185,176.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,841,693. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

