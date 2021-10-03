Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $3,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resolute Partners Group boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after buying an additional 1,901,967 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,810,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,116,000 after buying an additional 3,713,575 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,990,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,771 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $730,020.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $23,123,706.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,321,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,281,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 974,525 shares of company stock valued at $119,396,105. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE U opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.75. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion and a PE ratio of -57.37.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

U has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

