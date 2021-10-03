Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $189,000.

Shares of TCAC stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. Tuatara Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

