3,688 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 72.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 133.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 34.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in DaVita by 246.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen started coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.83.

NYSE DVA opened at $116.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.02 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.