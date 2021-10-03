Anglo American (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Shares Down 0.3%

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.41 and last traded at $35.41. Approximately 44,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 908% from the average daily volume of 4,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.52.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAUKF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $3,510.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.17.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

