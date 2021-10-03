Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) Shares Down 1.7%

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) was down 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 30,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.34.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMQ shares. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$4.75 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trilogy Metals to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$332.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile (TSE:TMQ)

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

