Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 213.5% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $79,377.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harold M. Stratton II sold 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $83,029.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,000 shares of company stock worth $339,119 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strattec Security by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Strattec Security by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRT stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Strattec Security has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.29). Strattec Security had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Strattec Security will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strattec Security from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

