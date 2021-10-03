Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Trading Down 1.8%

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE)’s stock price traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.08 and last traded at C$1.08. 58,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 247,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$349.42 million and a P/E ratio of -15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22.

In related news, Director Patrick Downey purchased 34,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.40 per share, with a total value of C$48,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,903,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,865,040. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 58,500 shares of company stock valued at $73,210.

Orezone Gold Company Profile (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

