Cora Gold (LON:CORA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shares of Cora Gold Limited (LON:CORA) rose 4.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.38 ($0.19). Approximately 477,675 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 980,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.80 ($0.18).

Separately, Fundamental Research initiated coverage on shares of Cora Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.18 target price on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of £35.33 million and a P/E ratio of -47.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.60.

Cora Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold. It operates various gold exploration permits, including Sanankoro, Yanfolila, and Diangounte projects covering an area of approximately 1,100 square kilometers located in Mali and Senegal.

