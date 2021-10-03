Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.32. Mimecast reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIME. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,892,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 850,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,997,186.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $409,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,549 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,732. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.8% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIME opened at $65.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.29, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.24. Mimecast has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $71.45.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

