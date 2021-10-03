Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells $25,587.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $22,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total transaction of $28,517.50.

TRUP opened at $79.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average is $91.68. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.74 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 234,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,858,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the first quarter worth $3,535,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 496,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,846,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 9.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

