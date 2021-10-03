KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Sells $46,659.00 in Stock

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $46,659.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 8,209 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $43,918.15.

On Monday, September 13th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 16,300 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $95,192.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 601 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total transaction of $3,630.04.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total transaction of $20,672.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 15,553 shares of KLX Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $94,251.18.

Shares of KLXE opened at $4.74 on Friday. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 3.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $169,000. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 227,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 292,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,149 shares during the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

