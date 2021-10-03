Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Up 60.7% in September

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 60.7% from the August 31st total of 933,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Soligenix by 56.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Soligenix by 11.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Soligenix by 15.0% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 136,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Soligenix by 190.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 128,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 83,971 shares in the last quarter. 10.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNGX stock opened at $1.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market cap of $42.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $2.80.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Soligenix had a negative net margin of 945.53% and a negative return on equity of 105.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

