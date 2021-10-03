LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of LendingTree during the 2nd quarter worth $8,751,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 466.8% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 88,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TREE opened at $139.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.21. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.50 and a 12-month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.65. The company had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TREE. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.50.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

