American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QGRO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 58.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $217,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 30.5% during the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 232,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,292,000 after buying an additional 54,327 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,073,000 after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA QGRO opened at $71.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.56. American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.08 and a twelve month high of $76.39.

