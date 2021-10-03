Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 2,940 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,431,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after buying an additional 1,254,575 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,011,000 after buying an additional 441,802 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after buying an additional 332,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,292,000 after buying an additional 288,886 shares during the last quarter.

BSCO stock opened at $22.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $22.42.

