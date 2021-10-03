Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 499.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 149.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after purchasing an additional 936,393 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Envista by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Envista by 380.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $46.52.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. As a group, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $703,447 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

