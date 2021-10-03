Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 33,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Hawaiian worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 4.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,334,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

HA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA stock opened at $23.01 on Friday. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by $0.35. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 39.88% and a negative return on equity of 96.06%. The company had revenue of $410.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.81) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 584.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

