Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 36.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,318 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UJAN. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $3,308,000. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 87.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 154,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 72,150 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $1,502,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 308.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the first quarter worth $953,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UJAN opened at $31.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.91. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $31.41.

