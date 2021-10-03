Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 23.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 0.9% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 35.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

TM stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $129.28 and a fifty-two week high of $187.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.19. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

