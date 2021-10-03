Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,787 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of National Beverage worth $7,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,145,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after acquiring an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.83 and a fifty-two week high of $98.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.40 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 43.13% and a net margin of 16.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

