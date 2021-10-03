Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 302 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 27.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 656.06 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $177,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,566 shares of company stock worth $1,402,568. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

