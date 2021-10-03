Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 223.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 34,773 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $989,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 345,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,986,000 after buying an additional 93,944 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. Truist raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised Asbury Automotive Group to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE ABG opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.40. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $216.88.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $2.69. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 42.22% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 24.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

