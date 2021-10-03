National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of NKSH stock opened at $36.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.43 million, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.57. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.88.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Bankshares will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,403 shares of company stock worth $52,471 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in National Bankshares by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

