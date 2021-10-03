BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 35.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in CEVA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 327.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $983.88 million, a PE ratio of -285.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.95. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.