Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 81,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,987 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aramark were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Aramark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after buying an additional 17,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Aramark by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 306,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 35,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK opened at $35.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.13 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.35. Aramark has a 1 year low of $25.84 and a 1 year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -258.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

