Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Holdings Trimmed by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.15% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock opened at $17.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

