BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $709,000 Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RARE. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.78.

Shares of RARE stock opened at $87.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.79. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.78 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

