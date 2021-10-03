Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) by 15.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 209,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOI. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,354.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,451,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,700,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,161,000 after acquiring an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 1,159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 267,506 shares during the period. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.07 million, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 2.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.87 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -280.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

