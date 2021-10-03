Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,196 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,196 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tobam bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Financial Group by 126.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE:AFG opened at $127.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.84. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.97. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.15 and a 52-week high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.48%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,746,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total value of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,627.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $4,292,848. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

