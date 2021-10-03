Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,091,000 after purchasing an additional 115,320 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,625,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 369,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 268,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after buying an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.16. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

